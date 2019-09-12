Motor industry set to create 16,000 new jobs

As much as R60bn could be invested in the South African vehicle and component manufacturing industries in the next five years according to Andrew Kirby, President of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) and CEO of Toyota SA Motors.

He was a keynote speaker at the annual Naamsa Conference at the Kyalami Conference Centre on August 22, as part of the Festival of Motoring presented by WesBank and organised by Messe Frankfurt South Africa.

Kirby said this amount could be made up by R40bn in direct investments by the seven vehicle manufacturers with an additional R20bn going into component making.

Kirby said the local motor industry was not only leading the drive to increase industrialisation in the country but also employed 407,000 people directly. He said that this number could be tripled either directly or indirectly in the overall automotive industry.

Kirby said the industry was healthy in terms of having a positive balance of trade account with the number of exported built-up vehicles and components growing steadily. However, he stressed the importance of being globally competitive in terms of cost, quality, and reliability of supply as several other countries were eyeing SA’s automotive export markets.

Kirby said that major developments were required in the three sectors of the value chain, with vehicle manufacturers embracing advanced manufacturing technologies to boost productivity and quality, while the component sector needed to urgently develop Tier 2 and 3 suppliers and the dealers and retail sector needed to transform and uplift the informal sector.