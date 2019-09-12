Ancient rhino tooth revives hope of bringing back lost species
Genetic information has been extracted from a 1.7-million-year-old rhino tooth, raising hopes that crucial data about extinct animals could be retrieved, or lost species revived.
The discovery is one million years older than the oldest DNA sequenced, from a 700,000-year-old horse, and is the earliest yet recorded...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.