‘Mkhuseli Boto was acting crazy’

PREMIUM

Four days before a Port Elizabeth doctor was shot in the face, allegedly by her estranged husband, she had told a lawyer that she feared for her life.



About a month before the shooting, Tabita Boto, 36, was allegedly held up in her bedroom by her husband and two strange men, identified only as George and Jimmy, who demanded that she admit to having had an affair...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.