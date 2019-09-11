Mangosuthu Buthelezi realises he's lost his magic touch

Former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi always got hostel dwellers in Johannesburg to march to his orders. However, when he walked into a packed park in Belgravia, eastern Johannesburg, little did he know that the script had changed.

Buthelezi, 90, expected to easily calm down an army of hostel dwellers who had been on the rampage for a week.

With over half a century's experience in politics, Buthelezi believed he would be able to speak to izinduna and residents from various parts of Gauteng to calm what had become a national crisis.

On Sunday, when he presented his speech, 10 people had already been killed in xenophobic attacks and looting of shops owned by foreign nationals.

Thousands packed the park along Jules Street armed with sticks and knobkerries under a close eye of the police.

As proceedings began, the crowd refused to listen to a prayer by one of the priests and also rejected the singing of the national anthem. However, more was to come.

Buthelezi received an expected standing ovation as he arrived at the park and soon thereafter ascended the stage.