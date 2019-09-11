'I can't feed my family': Uncertain future as Nigerians leave SA after xenophobic violence

Busloads of Nigerians have said their final goodbyes to SA.

Despite staring poverty in the face, four busloads of people who experienced xenophobic violence in Johannesburg left from the Nigerian consulate by bus in the morning, headed to OR Tambo International Airport as part of a repatriation process.

According to Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller, at least 320 Nigerians are expected to be flown out on Wednesday afternoon. Al Jazeera added that a "small group of people were turned back due to incorrect documentation".

Ben Okoli from the Nigerian Citizen Association SA (Nicasa) said most of the people who got on the buses had owned shops and businesses in SA for several years.

Okoli said they expressed a desire to leave after several threats to their lives and insecurity about their safety.

"Their means of livelihood have been completed destroyed," he said.