Aurora Special Care Centre bookkeeper in dock for fraud

A bookkeeper has been accused of stealing more than R1.2m from the Aurora Special Care Centre for the physically and mentally disabled.



Details of how Johannes Gieselbach, 44, allegedly substituted the banking details of Aurora’s creditors and suppliers with his own and then walked away with thousands of rands each month emerged in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, just hours after his arrest...

