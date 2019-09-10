Uitenhage Rastafarian fired for dagga use

PREMIUM

A Uitenhage man – fired for dagga use – is determined to take on his former employer, with lawyers saying the grey area created by the Constitutional Court ruling decriminalising the private use of dagga stands him in good stead.



Howard Seconds, 33, was dismissed from Kromberg & Schubert Eastern Cape in August – but he says the matter is far from over...

