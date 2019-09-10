Uitenhage Rastafarian fired for dagga use
A Uitenhage man – fired for dagga use – is determined to take on his former employer, with lawyers saying the grey area created by the Constitutional Court ruling decriminalising the private use of dagga stands him in good stead.
Howard Seconds, 33, was dismissed from Kromberg & Schubert Eastern Cape in August – but he says the matter is far from over...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.