Trio accused of 'threatening to put child in oven' during alleged home invasion appear in court
Three men linked to a murder and brutal home invasion, in which threats were allegedly made to put a child in the oven unless cash was produced, have appeared in court in Mpumalanga.
Kholofelo Makhudu, 19, and Gift Mbola, 22, made their second appearance at the Witbank magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murdering 51-year-old Peet Swanepoel.
Swanepoel was shot dead in Witbank on August 28 when robbers stormed his property. They allegedly demanded money from his wife and “threatened to put her grandson in the oven” if she failed to comply, according to police.
“They reportedly assaulted her after she informed them there was no money. They then took seven firearms and two television sets, before fleeing in the woman's vehicle. It was later found abandoned at the Kusile off-ramp along the N4 national road,” police said on Tuesday.
An alleged accomplice, Negus Simelane, was handed over to police by his family six days later, after an investigation led to the recovery of eight firearms, ammunition and a homemade gun. He appeared in court on September 4 for possession of a firearm without a licence and was remanded in custody until Friday.
Makhudu and Mbola will appear in the same court on Monday.
“A preliminary probe suggests that Mbola was also found to be linked to other cases, where the same firearms stolen were used to commit other crimes,” police said.
“The police are requesting Tshepo Makunyane to come forward, whom they believe can assist with this matter, or anyone with information about him to contact Col Godfrey Mahlo on 0823753342," they said.