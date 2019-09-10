Trio accused of 'threatening to put child in oven' during alleged home invasion appear in court

Three men linked to a murder and brutal home invasion, in which threats were allegedly made to put a child in the oven unless cash was produced, have appeared in court in Mpumalanga.

Kholofelo Makhudu, 19, and Gift Mbola, 22, made their second appearance at the Witbank magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murdering 51-year-old Peet Swanepoel.

Swanepoel was shot dead in Witbank on August 28 when robbers stormed his property. They allegedly demanded money from his wife and “threatened to put her grandson in the oven” if she failed to comply, according to police.

“They reportedly assaulted her after she informed them there was no money. They then took seven firearms and two television sets, before fleeing in the woman's vehicle. It was later found abandoned at the Kusile off-ramp along the N4 national road,” police said on Tuesday.