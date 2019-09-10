Stop protecting husbands, women urged
Social development department hosts outreach programme in Kwazakhele to start conversations about gender-based violence
Violence against women does not start when a woman is killed, and if men continued to be defensive and say not all “men are trash” the problem would continue for years to come, Eastern Cape social development MEC Siphokazi Lusithi said on Monday.
The #MenAreTrash hashtag has been trending on social media in the wake of several attacks on women in SA...
