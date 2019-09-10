Ramaphosa victim of 'act of sabotage' in SABC address to the nation

The SABC has accused employees of deliberately sabotaging the broadcaster and President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to the nation on femicide and the violence in Gauteng last week.

In a statement on Tuesday, the broadcaster said that a preliminary investigation into the incident - in which a clip of Ramaphosa making an error in his pre-recorded address was aired - has revealed a well-considered and co-ordinated act of sabotage to bring the SABC and consequently the president into disrepute.

The SABC referred to the incident as "a serious production and transmission failure".

"The SABC reveals that material for the broadcast of Ramaphosa's address was prepared in good time to ensure a clean transmission. However, unauthorised changes were effected without any communication to the desk.

"Consequently, the programme published and played the rehearsal clip from President Ramaphosa's recorded address to the nation, instead of the final version," said SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe in the statement.