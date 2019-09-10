Protesters close R368 between Despatch and Bethelsdorp

Protesters have blocked the R368 between Despatch and Bethelsdorp as tempers flare over service delivery in the area.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said police were on the scene.

She said two vehicles had been torched early on Tuesday morning.

“A panel van which was on the Despatch side and another vehicle on the side of Bethelsdorp have been torched,” she said.

“Residents are urged to use other routes while the service delivery protest continues,” she said.