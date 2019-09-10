Murder trial postponed by a week

The trial of a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend, then dumped and burnt her body near the Swartkops River, hit a snag on Monday when his legal representative requested a postponement.

Appearing briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court, Siviwe Khusani, 27, of Motherwell, spoke to his family in the public gallery before the trial was set to begin.

He is charged with the kidnapping and murder of Azintle Feni, 25.

Khusani did not enter a plea after state prosecutor advocate Mujaahid Sandan indicated the defence needed time to draft plea documents before the commencement of the trial.

It was not clear if the documents would be a plea explanation or if Khusani intended to plead guilty to the charges.

His legal representative, advocate Jodene Coertzen, confirmed the state’s request and reasons for a postponement.

It is alleged that, on June 16 2018, Feni – who is believed to have been dating Khusani prior to her death – left her home with her cousin to attend a party in Mkhombe Street, Motherwell.

On their way there they met up with Khusani, got into his car and went to FG’s Tavern, where they drank a few beers.

While there, Feni allegedly began chatting to a former boyfriend.

According to the indictment, Khusani demanded that Feni go home, but she refused.

It is alleged Feni’s cousin and Khusani then forced her into Khusani’s car and drove to Feni’s parental home in NU8, but while on their way there she got out of the car and began walking.

Khusani told Feni’s cousin to leave her alone, and took the cousin home, before he returned to find Feni walking toward NU8, the state claims.

Khusani then allegedly forced Feni into his car and drove to a friend’s house, where he allegedly assaulted and murdered her.

He allegedly put Feni’s body in his car and drove to a bushy area near NU5, where he set it alight.

Khusani was arrested on June 29 2018 and has been in custody since then. At the time of the incident, police searched his car and allegedly found bloodstains inside.

Police were alerted to a second address used by Khusani, where they allegedly found blood splatters and a large pool of dried blood on a mattress.

After several hours of interrogation, Khusani took police to the place where Feni’s charred remains were found.

The matter was postponed to September 16.