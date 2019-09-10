Four trucks petrol bombed, burnt in just four hours in the Western Cape

Trucks were petrol bombed and set alight in four separate incidents overnight in the Western Cape, with one driver left "seriously injured".

A truck was petrol bombed on the N7 near Porterville, where the driver had pulled over to rest. He was taken to Piketberg hospital with severe burns.

A cement truck was petrol bombed on the N7 near Moorreesburg, after two vehicles forced it off the road, before setting it alight. The driver escaped.

A third truck, loaded with chickens, was set alight on the N7 near Piekenierskloof pass. The driver escaped unharmed.

Another truck was stoned and set alight on the N2 near Strand. Again, the driver managed to flee unharmed.