Chilling details of Port Elizabeth doctor’s shooting
Woman was lying in pool of blood with a hole in her jaw
As his estranged wife lay bleeding on the floor of their luxury Summerstrand home, a bullet lodged in her jaw, a Port Elizabeth doctor – holding a cocked small silver pistol – allegedly remarked that he had “shot that dog”.
That, along with accusations of an affair, a suicide note and an investigating officer’s fears that Mkhuseli Boto, 50, would hunt down the wounded mother-of-three so that he could finish her off, were heard in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.