Chilling details of Port Elizabeth doctor’s shooting

Woman was lying in pool of blood with a hole in her jaw

PREMIUM

As his estranged wife lay bleeding on the floor of their luxury Summerstrand home, a bullet lodged in her jaw, a Port Elizabeth doctor – holding a cocked small silver pistol – allegedly remarked that he had “shot that dog”.



That, along with accusations of an affair, a suicide note and an investigating officer’s fears that Mkhuseli Boto, 50, would hunt down the wounded mother-of-three so that he could finish her off, were heard in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday...

