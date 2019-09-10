Biko building almost ready for its new life as social housing
If you are interested in securing a flat at the newly revamped Steve Biko building in Port Elizabeth’s city centre, and earn between R2,500 and R15,000, the first 110 units will be open for viewing in a week’s time.
The first tenants were expected to move in from October, Qhama Social Housing Institute executive director Thabisa Nodada said on Monday...
