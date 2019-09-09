We knew Motsoeneng didn't have matric, but he had the skills: former SABC chair Ben Ngubane

Hlaudi Motsoeneng was a "troubleshooter" who had the skills the SABC needed for its chief operations officer, even though he did not have the requisite qualifications.

That was how the public broadcaster's former board chairman Ben Ngubane accounted for Motsoeneng's meteoric rise through the ranks in 2011.

Ngubane was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday when he admitted that the SABC board knew Motsoeneng did not have a matric certificate. However, it didn't pay attention to his qualifications because he was the man needed for the chief operations officer job, which came with a more than R2m annual package.