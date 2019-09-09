‘Tender’s yours, if you pay the ladies’
All it will cost someone angling for a lucrative air-conditioning maintenance tender is R10,000 – allegedly for the women who work in the Mandela Bay Development Agency’s supply chain division.
This emerged in a conversation recorded by a Port Elizabeth businessman who took part in an impromptu sting operation with MBDA officials in August...
