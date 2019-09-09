Son stabs mom to death hours after she signed his bail application

When Nobonile Mqeni, 73, signed a form approving the bail application of her 28-year-old son on Friday, she was effectively signing her life away.

A few hours after his release from custody, the mother of five was dead in her eDiphini village home in Mooiplaas after being stabbed repeatedly, allegedly by her son. Her family is furious with the police and justice system.

On Sunday, Mqeni’s son Siviwe Mqeni said: “Our mother was stabbed after 7.30pm. The news had just ended and mama asked us to leave the main house and go to our flats as she wanted to sleep.

“The nine-year-old boy who lives with us and I obliged. My brother refused to leave, saying he wanted to watch Generations: The Legacy. But as I was walking down the stairs outside the house, I heard mama crying and I turned back.”

Siviwe, who walks with crutches, said he found his younger brother, who cannot be named as he has not appeared in court, stabbing his mother in the back while she was lying on the floor.

“I tried to use my crutches to beat him and stop him, but he threw them away and I crawled and limped for my life as he charged towards me. I managed to jump over the fence with the young boy and called for help. He didn’t stop even when mama tried to run away from him – he continued stabbing her outside the house until she could not run anymore.”

Mqeni’s body was found in a pool of blood in a small trench next to the main stairs.