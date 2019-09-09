R40 levy sparks outrage in Nelson Mandela Bay
Meter-reading charge squeezes embattled ratepayers further
Nelson Mandela Bay residents are hopping mad after discovering a new R40 charge for electricity included in their municipal bills – and they want it back!
The municipality says the charge – which is only levied on those who do not use prepaid electricity – is for meter reading and the processing of accounts...
