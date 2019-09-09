New Age business breakfasts were good for SABC: Ben Ngubane

Former SABC board chairman Ben Ngubane believes the controversial New Age business breakfasts added value to the public broadcaster.

He told the state capture inquiry on Monday that he had nothing to do with the partnership between the SABC and the Gupta-owned "The New Age" newspaper, which conducted the breakfasts.

“Our news people developed that relationship that there will be these breakfast shows, we will record them and broadcast them live. There was an agreement signed by members of the newsroom with TNA, which spelled out the modalities on how these shows will be arranged,” he told the commission.

“TNA would hire the hall, provide breakfast, pay for flat screens, projectors and roving mics. SABC would send out outside broadcast vans with technicians and presenters. That’s how the roles were provided for.”