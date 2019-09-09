Nelson Mandela Bay bottom in class – Treasury
Bay worst-performing in revenue collection, expenditure, says report
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is the worst-performing metro in terms of aggregate revenue collection and expenditure, according to a draft report by the National Treasury.
DA budget and treasury spokesperson councillor Leander Kruger said in a statement on Friday that the metro had been rated the worst-performing of the eight in SA in terms of aggregate revenue collection (at 85% of budgeted revenue), as well as in terms of expenditure (at 83.2% of budgeted expenditure)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.