Nelson Mandela Bay bottom in class – Treasury

Bay worst-performing in revenue collection, expenditure, says report

PREMIUM

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is the worst-performing metro in terms of aggregate revenue collection and expenditure, according to a draft report by the National Treasury.



DA budget and treasury spokesperson councillor Leander Kruger said in a statement on Friday that the metro had been rated the worst-performing of the eight in SA in terms of aggregate revenue collection (at 85% of budgeted revenue), as well as in terms of expenditure (at 83.2% of budgeted expenditure)...

