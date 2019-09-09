Man arrested while napping two hours after shooting

Two hours after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Bloemendal, the suspect was woken up from his nap and arrested by the police.

The man, who is believed to be affiliated to a gang, is accused of killing Juandre Mentoor, 29, about 4.45am in William Slammert Drive on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Mentoor had been walking in the street with a friend when a lone gunman opened fire on them.

"While they were walking, the men saw a man running towards them.

"As the man approached, he started shooting at them. Mentoor and his 23-year-old friend started running and Mentoor collapsed a short distance in William Slammert Drive and died," she said.

Mentoor had been shot several times in the upper body.

By 6.30am, police had arrested the suspected gunman, 26, sleeping at his house, in the same street.

“Investigations in the immediate vicinity led investigators to a house in William Slammert Drive, where the suspect was found sleeping."

No firearm was found.

“His gang affiliation is not known at this stage,” she said.

Naidu said the motive for the murder, or who the exact target was, was also unknown.

The suspect is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder.