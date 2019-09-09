Hayfever sufferers, track your pollen count
Global warming boosting allergens, but UCT institute gets additional funding to monitor levels outside Cape Town, including in Port Elizabeth
Hayfever sufferers are in for a tough summer, according to scientists, but the good news is that they will now be able to track the daily tree, grass and weed pollen count in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This comes as the UCT Lung Institute predicted that another 17-million people will develop hayfever over the next few years as the pollen count rises due to global warming...
