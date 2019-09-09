News

Hayfever sufferers, track your pollen count

Global warming boosting allergens, but UCT institute gets additional funding to monitor levels outside Cape Town, including in Port Elizabeth

PREMIUM
By Estelle Ellis - 09 September 2019

Hayfever sufferers are in for a tough summer, according to scientists, but the good news is that they will now be able to track the daily tree, grass and weed pollen count in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This comes as the UCT Lung Institute predicted that another 17-million people will develop hayfever over the next few years as the pollen count rises due to global warming...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
Rober Mugabe has died at age 95

Most Read

X