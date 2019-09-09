Bay residents unite against gender violence
Unity is the only way to overcome gender-based violence.
This was the sentiment shared by hundreds of Bay residents who took part in various #SAshutdown marches and candlelight vigils over the weekend...
Unity is the only way to overcome gender-based violence.
This was the sentiment shared by hundreds of Bay residents who took part in various #SAshutdown marches and candlelight vigils over the weekend...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.