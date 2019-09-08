News

Thirteen awaiting-trial prisoners escape from police holding cells

By Iavan Pijoos - 08 September 2019
A task team has been established to hunt for awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells.
A task team has been established to hunt for awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A manhunt has been launched for 13 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells in Seshego outside Polokwane over the weekend.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the prisoners escaped on Friday evening.

A task team has been established to hunt for the prisoners.

They were arrested for business robberies and for contravening the Immigration Act.

They were identified as:

  • Jeffrey Sekunda, 40
  • Alex Chinengo, 26
  • Usher Hamadanisa, 27
  • Edmore Madzudzu, 34
  • Concelia Musengeni, 35
  • Jeffrey Duvenegwa, 37
  • Tenashe Moyo, 24
  • Elvis Charo, 26
  • Ida Jana, 20
  • Cosia Mabena, 19
  • Ludwick Dube, 19
  • Luckson Manyangadzi, 31
  • Mishack Brian, 19

Anyone with information can contact Col Simon Mogale at 071-479-2329 or the crime stop number 086-001-0111 or the nearest police station police.

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
Rober Mugabe has died at age 95

Most Read

X