Thirteen awaiting-trial prisoners escape from police holding cells

A manhunt has been launched for 13 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells in Seshego outside Polokwane over the weekend.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the prisoners escaped on Friday evening.

A task team has been established to hunt for the prisoners.

They were arrested for business robberies and for contravening the Immigration Act.

They were identified as:

Jeffrey Sekunda, 40

Alex Chinengo, 26

Usher Hamadanisa, 27

Edmore Madzudzu, 34

Concelia Musengeni, 35

Jeffrey Duvenegwa, 37

Tenashe Moyo, 24

Elvis Charo, 26

Ida Jana, 20

Cosia Mabena, 19

Ludwick Dube, 19

Luckson Manyangadzi, 31

Mishack Brian, 19

Anyone with information can contact Col Simon Mogale at 071-479-2329 or the crime stop number 086-001-0111 or the nearest police station police.