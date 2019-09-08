Contractors abandon more than R620m worth of projects
It cost Gauteng province more than R620m to not build eight schools and six clinics.
Times Select has established the Gauteng department of infrastructure development budgeted more than R620m for 14 construction projects, but all it has to show for this is terminated contracts and shoddy or incomplete workmanship...
