A perfect ‘bespoke’ funeral is a matter of life and death

A bar area with gold taps and alcohol, plush seating in a VIP marquee, a kiddie area, hostesses in matching gowns, designer clothes, luxury cars, and for some even a helicopter.



It may sound like a lavish wedding, but the reality is more sombre: South Africans are bringing bling to bespoke funerals to send off their loved ones in style...

