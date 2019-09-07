Uyinene’s mother to start foundation in her name

Grieving mother Nomangwane Mrwetyana has committed to establishing the Uyinene Foundation “to protect all girls against gender based violence”.

In her tribute, read by Anele Dlepu, Mrwetyana, who works at Rhodes University, said she would continue the fight against gender-based violence.

“I’m sorry that I warned you about all other places, but not the post office. I’m sorry I was not there to protect you... I promise to take the baton and continue to fight gender-based violence.

“I promise to establish an Uyinene Foundation and protect all girls from gender-based violence,” the tribute read.

“You will always remain in my heart; now and forever. Rest in peace Bhelekazi. I love you my girl,” concluded the tribute.

In his tribute, Uyinene’s father, Mabhele Mrwetyana, shared some of his favourite light moments with his daughter.

He told the audience of how Uyinene was inspired by the late Steve Biko, particularly on identity and consciousness matters.

“I promise to carry you with me for as long as I live,” Mabhele wrote.

Uyinene’s older brother, Esona, brought the mourners into tears when he said: “I asked: ‘where is God? Why did this have to be my sister, why was not there to protect her. I am sorry I was not there for fight for you.’”