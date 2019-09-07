Uyinene’s family honours heroic police

Eleven police officers from the Western Cape were hailed as heroes during Uyinene Mrwetyana’s funeral on Saturday.

A special thanks to the women and men in blue was delivered by Uyinene’s uncle, Vuyani Mrwetyana, at the end of the service.

Mrwetyana said that without the excellent work of the police, the family would not have been able to bury the 19-year-old UCT student.

The police officers were ushered into the venue and stood on the stage to receive a round of applause and standing ovation from the thousands of mourners in attendance.