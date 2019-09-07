South Africa 'toxic masculinity' film hailed as women's protests grow

As thousands take to the streets in South Africa to protest against a murder "epidemic" against women, part of the country's problem with male violence is being laid bare in an acclaimed new movie at the Venice film festival.

"Moffie" shows how young men from the white minority were indoctrinated and brutalised during their compulsory military service by the former apartheid regime.

In a country often at odds "about whose hurt is worse", and where the black majority's suffering was so obviously greater, director Oliver Hermanus said there was also a need to unpack this other "unspoken trauma".

The movie draws its title from a vicious Afrikaans insult used by all races to denigrate gay men, but which Hermanus said is equally deployed as a "weapon to shame any man for being weak, effeminate or not good enough".

It is almost the definition of "toxic masculinity", he told AFP in Venice, where Variety hailed his film as a "piercing, perfectly formed... scaringly brilliant anatomy of white South African" maleness.

The tense drama premiered as women staged a second day of protests in Cape Town after a wave of rapes and murders.