Man shot outside Volkswagen SA in Uitenhage

Uitenhage police are appealing to the community for assistance following a shooting on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the shooting took place at about 10pm outside the Volkswagen SA plant in Algoa Road.

She said the victim, whose age is not known, was walking to the pedestrian gate of the factory when shots were fired at him.

She said: "Information and details are sketchy and a statement is yet to be obtained from the victim. He was transported to hospital prior to police arrival."

She added that anyone who could assist should contact Detective Captain Josh Victor on 082 319 9204 or 041 922 0723.

All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.