Kidnap victim rescued during arrest of police impersonators in Ekurhuleni

A kidnap victim was rescued by Gauteng police while arresting four police impersonators after pouncing on a suspicious vehicle parked at a police station in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, on Friday.

Police said that when they approached the vehicle, they found five occupants, one of whom was later confirmed to have been kidnapped and robbed of cash earlier.

Four suspects were taken into custody and two firearms - one of which was unlicensed - were seized by police. A police appointment card and other SAPS-issued items, including handcuffs and a blue light, were also seized.

"It was also revealed that the suspects were at that stage allegedly demanding thousands of rand from the family of the kidnapped victim in exchange for his safe return," police added.