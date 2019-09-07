Here's where you can see Harry and Meghan during their SA tour
Prince Harry and his actress wife Meghan Markle will travel from townships to the beach and rub shoulders with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu when they visit SA later in September.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are embarking on their first official tour as a family with their four-month-old son, Archie, will begin their trip on September 23 in a Cape Town township, Buckingham Palace said.
The 34-year-old prince will leave his wife and son behind for flying visits to Angola, Botswana and Malawi before the family reunites in Johannesburg for the last day of their tour on Wednesday October 2.
Prince Harry was a regular visitor to Cape Town during his romance with Chelsy Davy, a Zimbabwean student at the University of Cape Town, and he has said he is keen to introduce his 38-year-old wife to Africa.
In a statement on their Instagram account, the duke and duchess said the tour would focus on “community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/Aids and the environment”.
The palace said: “In a particularly significant and poignant journey, the Duke of Sussex will have the opportunity to return to Angola to see first-hand the legacy of his mother the late Diana, Princess of Wales, whose visit to Huambo in 1997 helped raise awareness of the threat posed by landmines to communities and livelihoods.”
This is how the tour will unfold:
Monday September 23
Harry and Meghan will attend a workshop in a Cape Town township that teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety. It also provides self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community
They will tour the city centre District Six Museum and join a community cooking activity with former District Six residents.
Tuesday September 24
The couple will visit the Khayelitsha branch of Waves for Change, which trains surf mentors to provide mental health services to young people.
They will also see the work of The Lunchbox Fund, one of four charities to benefit from donations made by the public to celebrate Archie’s birth.
Harry will join the City of Cape Town marine unit, which combats abalone poaching, and travel by boat from Kalk Bay to Seal Island. He will be accompanied by two members of the Royal Marines who have been training marine unit staff.
To mark Heritage Day, the royal couple will visit the Bo Kaap and meet faith leaders at the Auwal mosque, the first to be built in SA in 1794.
After a cup of tea at a resident’s home, they will attend a reception at the British high commissioner’s Bishopscourt home.
Wednesday September 25
Harry and Meghan will meet Tutu and his wife, Leah, at their legacy foundation in Cape Town city centre.
When Harry leaves for Botswana, Meghan will visit the Woodstock Exchange to meet female entrepreneurs and investors working in technology.
Thursday September 26
In Botswana, Harry will visit Chobe Forest Tree Reserve; a project run by his charity Sentebale which focuses on improving the mental health of young people affected by HIV; and Chobe National Park. He will spend the evening at a Halo Trust demining camp in Angola.
Meghan will attend a private “women in public service” breakfast at the high commission in Cape Town.
Friday September 27
Harry will visit a demining field outside Dirico to detonate a mine and unveil the three-country Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project, which aims to provide additional protection for national parks adjoining the Okavango Delta in Angola, Botswana and Namibia.
He will then travel to Huambo to visit the location where his mother was photographed taking part in demining in 1997. It is now a busy street with schools, shops and houses. He will also rename Huambo Orthopaedic Centre in honour of Princess Diana before travelling to Luanda for a reception with business leaders.
Saturday September 28
After meeting President João Lourenço, Harry will visit a maternity hospital.
Sunday September 29
In Lilongwe, the Malawian capital, Harry will visit Nalikule College of Education to meet young women whose education is funded by the UK.
After meeting President Peter Mutharika, he will attend a reception hosted by the British high commissioner.
Monday September 30
During a visit to Liwonde National Park in southern Malawi, Harry will pay tribute to Guardsman Mathew Talbot of the Coldstream Guards, who lost his life in May during an anti-poaching patrol with local rangers.
Tuesday October 1
After visiting several health projects, Harry will fly to Johannesburg, where Meghan will attend a round-table discussion with the Association of Commonwealth Universities in Johannesburg.
The duchess will then visit a school to learn about the work of a charity which receives UK funding for its work to raise awareness of and tackle sexual violence in schools.
Wednesday October 2
Harry and Meghan will visit a township youth unemployment project before meeting Graça Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela. At an afternoon reception they will meet business leaders, and end their tour by meeting Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe.