Veteran journalist Joseph ''Joe" Thloloe has described how an environment of fear‚ anxiety and helplessness plagued the SABC under the leadership of Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Thloloe‚ who has worked in the media for more than five decades‚ chaired a commission of inquiry into interference at the SABC‚ which made its findings public last month.

He appeared before the state capture inquiry on Friday to discuss what he had found over his year-long investigation into the public broadcaster.

"The first major finding was that in the five years that we were investigating‚ the SABC suffered from a capricious use of authority and power to terrorise staff and to deflect the corporation from its mandate and editorial policies‚" Thloloe said. "The evidence we got didn’t show a pattern; it was just somebody who was in power who would use it. It was a very frightening world where people were bullied‚ thrown around and pushed around."

He said he found an organisation "crippled by pain‚ anger and fear; by frustration‚ anxiety and apathy; by inattentiveness‚ detachment and helplessness".

"A witch hunt for enforcers wouldn't heal the corporation‚ the wounds were very deep. It would just divide an already fractured institution.