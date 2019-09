Springbok World Cup-winning winger Chester Williams has died.

The University of the Western Cape confirmed his death on Friday evening. Williams was the coach of the university's rugby team.

A full statement would be issued, the university said.

A source close to Williams' wife told TimesLIVE that the star winger from the Springbok's iconic 1995 Rugby World Cup triumph reportedly died of a heart attack.

This is a developing story.