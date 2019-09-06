Schools across South Africa have this week taken a stand against rape and femicide.

The country has been rocked by gender violence this week with many more victims coming forward.

The murders of first-year University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana and boxer Leighandre Jegels in the Eastern Cape sparked the outrage. UCT turned out in force on Wednesday to remember their murdered student. On Thursday evening‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a raft of measures he would discuss with Cabinet to curb women abuse.

From Pinetown Girls’ High School in KwaZulu-Natal to Rondebosch Boys' High School in Cape Town‚ pupils from all corners of the country have banded together against violence against women.

"Our girls have been deeply affected by these events and we are so proud of how they have come together in their silent but very moving protest. It is unacceptable that girls are afraid to leave their homes‚ walk down the streets and play an active role in society‚" Johannesburg's Parktown High School for Girls said.

To show support for the campaign‚ the high school pupils wore black to school on Friday.

"In addition we are very aware of the increased instances of xenophobic violence that are playing out in the streets of Johannesburg as well as all over social media. We also condemn these hate crimes against our fellow humans.

"We are very aware that many of our girls have been directly affected by this violence and they do not have safe passage to school. We ask that they do not put themselves in danger by coming to school if it is not safe."

Grey High School for boys in Port Elizabeth illustrated their support with placards which read: "#It'sTime"‚ "#NoMeansNo" and "#EnoughIsEnough".