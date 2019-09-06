Is SA violence a plot against Ramaphosa? Plus 5 highlights from the new Vrye Weekblad

We need to look at what causes the xenophobia (or was is just plain criminality?), who the perpetrators are and why they are so violent. We need to ask why crime intelligence was seemingly caught off guard and why the cops seemed to be out of their depth.

And the timing. Why did all this happen while the WEF was in town?

But despite our conclusions and solutions, two facts are indisputable: the economy has to be yanked out of its downward spiral urgently so we can create jobs and stop poverty from spreading, and we need to reconsider our attitude towards migration.

Experts we spoke to say we live in troubled times, and that frustration, desperation and hopelessness have become unreasonable anger. Many fingers point at politicians who fan the flames with their irresponsible utterings.

It was a tough first week of September for SA. Our own Black September.