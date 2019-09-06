Businessman Bonang Mohale talks on how to be a good leader

"Leadership is about being obsessed with the development of others. It is about realising it is not about me."

This is what Bonang Mohale, former CEO of Business Leadership SA (BLSA), had to say about the traits of a good leader.

Mohale, who was in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday to launch his book Lift as You Rise, spoke about the experiences that shaped his life.

“If you succeed in pleasing the other, it comes back tenfold.

“Management is about getting things done through other people, but leadership is different.

"It says I'm happy that I've made my contribution, I want to celebrate my people and being genuinely happy with the success of others."

One of the prominent themes of the book is the role that business can play in SA by claiming its space in society.

Mohale refers to the “business believes” initiative in which BLSA’s members have committed to a contract with SA to create jobs by growing the economy; empowering and encouraging senior black leadership; investing in South Africans and communities; supporting small businesses; and condemning and rooting out corruption.

Speaking on the recession, Mohale said everything that has contributed to SA’s woes was self-made and self-inflicted.

“Now we celebrate that we’ve dodged a technical recession yet you and I know that we’ve been in recession for a number of years because we are collectively poorer now than we were years ago.

“We are hanging by the teeth of our nails to an investment grade by the three ratings agencies. Only Moody’s has kept us above investment grade.

“Had they downgraded us, R100bn would have been out because those asset managers don’t have the discretion, they cannot invest in institutions or countries that are below investment grade. It happens automatically.

“Incidentally, it’s the same target that president Cyril Ramaphosa has set out for us through the four investment envoys over five years,” Mohale said.

To emphasise his point, Mohale said had Moody’s downgraded SA, the rand would have been hammered, the Reserve Bank would have been forced to increase the repo rate to protect the currency and to keep inflation in check.

“When you do that, the cost of borrowing from government goes up, you pay more for your bond and your car and all of us become poorer had it happened,” he said.

Mohale also spoke on the potential the tourism sector could play towards the country’s GDP, which at present is contributing only 9%.

“We’re the only country in the world where we can look tourists in the eyes and tell when whatever you need we’ve got it. Yet tourism only contributes 9% instead of 20%,” he said.

Speaking on the civil unrest in the country, Mohale said lawlessness had become an epidemic, that the inequality gap was widening and that racism was at an all time high.