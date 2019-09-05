Zondo hears why Hlaudi Motsoeneng canned 'The Editors' & analysis of Zuma's Sona

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng is said to have ordered that a popular programme be taken off air because it discussed a controversial decision he had made.

After Motsoeneng pushed a new policy in 2016 that banned visuals of protest action being aired, an SAFM radio programme called The Editors held a discussion to analyse his decision.

The programme discussed media-related issues and top stories that broke in Sunday newspapers.

Krivani Pillay, the executive producer for SAFM current affairs, told the state capture inquiry on Thursday that after the show aired, Motsoeneng summoned her to his office and announced the show would be canned.

"It did not go down with [Motsoeneng]. We were subsequently called in to discuss why we had taken that stance," she told the commission.