'This is not the country we fought for': Graça Machel at UCT memorial service for Uyinene Mrwetyana

Some carried flowers, others had placards calling for the death penalty, but all wore black and arrived in their thousands to commemorate the life of first-year University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The 19-year-old's campus memorial took place on the steps of Sarah Baartman Hall and flowed all the way down the plaza to a podium where students placed flowers in memory of their slain friend as they waited for her family to arrive. Many could not hold back their tears when the choir and two opera singers sang in celebration of her life.

When the formal proceedings began, deputy vice-chancellor Loretta Feris told the crowd: "She was taken from us so tragically but we must honour this beautiful and promising young life even as it was cut short."

She told Uyinene’s family: "Your loss is our loss"