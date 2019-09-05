Makana dam levels critical, more water restrictions implemented
A three phase water restriction has been implemented as some Makana dams hit critical levels.
On Wednesday, Makana Municipality warned of critical dam levels on the Western side of the town.
Four dams, namely Settlers, Jameson, Milner and Howiesons Poort Dams, had all dropped below abstraction point.
Municipal spokesman Anele Mjekula said the supply to the Makana system is now dependent on the small amount of water provided by the newly connected boreholes and the water produced from the James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works.
“In order to maintain equitable levels across all the city’s reservoirs it has become necessary to implement water rationing,” he said.
“Phase one rationing will be implemented with immediate effect and the implementation of escalating phases will be communicated to the community through existing channels.”
Water rationing has been dived into three phases:
- Phase one: No water on Sunday
- Phase two: No Sunday supply and the water supply is restricted to between 6am and 6pm daily
- Phase three: No water on Sunday and Wednesday as well as restrictions between 6am and 6pm daily.
Phase one will be implemented with immediate effect ...Municipal spokesman Anele Mjekula
Mjekula added residents were urged to use water sparingly and apply the restriction of 25 litre per person per day, for a maximum of four people per household.
In explaining the reasoning, Mjekula explained that the phase rationing method was designed to assist those with no of low water pressure issues in the areas which are serviced from the High Level Reservoir and Mayfield Reservoir.
Areas which are currently feeling the impact include:
- Xolani
- Tantyi
- Mary Waters
- Industrial Area
- Hill 60
- Cradock Heights
- Spencer Chapman
- Sunnyside Army Base
- Dulverton road
- Hills View