Makana dam levels critical, more water restrictions implemented

A three phase water restriction has been implemented as some Makana dams hit critical levels.

On Wednesday, Makana Municipality warned of critical dam levels on the Western side of the town.

Four dams, namely Settlers, Jameson, Milner and Howiesons Poort Dams, had all dropped below abstraction point.

Municipal spokesman Anele Mjekula said the supply to the Makana system is now dependent on the small amount of water provided by the newly connected boreholes and the water produced from the James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works.

“In order to maintain equitable levels across all the city’s reservoirs it has become necessary to implement water rationing,” he said.

“Phase one rationing will be implemented with immediate effect and the implementation of escalating phases will be communicated to the community through existing channels.”

Water rationing has been dived into three phases: