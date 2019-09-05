‘I saw alleged gangster killers with guns’

Witness claims accused were in area before Schauderville fatal shooting rampage after funeral

A relative of one of the people shot dead by alleged gangsters following the funeral of another alleged gangster told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday he had seen the shooters in the area a few hours before the rampage.



The incident at about 9pm on November 4 2017 left two dead and four wounded...

