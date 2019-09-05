Home sweet home at last

After two years of living in a dilapidated house, Nozizwe Kleinbooi says she is happy she will no longer have to worry about water coming into her home when it rains or getting cold in winter.

On Wednesday morning, she received a new home from the provincial department of human settlements.

Kleinbooi, 78, is among 105 destitute metro families who will benefit from the department’s destitute programme launched on Wednesday.

The project is valued at R17m and scheduled to wrap up in December.

Kleinbooi said life had been rough since her home was torched in 2017 and her daughter died shortly afterwards.

“My house was burnt by a man who came looking for my daughter in the middle of the night,” she said.

“Moments after I refused to let him in, I heard my two grandchildren screaming from their rooms. He threw a petrol bomb into the house.

“Our tap was outside and I was on my own.

“Before I knew it, the fire had destroyed everything.

“Today, as I receive this new home, I thank the Lord for bringing these people into my life.”

She said the community had been very supportive.

“This was my husband’s home, and I’m glad that it has been [rebuilt].”

Human settlements MEC Nonkqubela Pieters said: “The department is prioritising the elderly, disabled, child-headed families and military veterans by providing them with decent homes.

“We understand that everyone wants housing, but there are those who need a house.

“The national fiscus is shrinking, and there are quite a number of people who are destitute or disabled who do not have proper shelter,” Pieters said, adding that this was what had led to the destitute programme being set up.

The department of human settlements has identified 105 destitute families in Kwazakhele, Motherwell, Walmer, Uitenhage and the northern areas.

A total of 102 houses have been completed.

Speaking about the plans to fast-track the backlog of housing development projects, mayoral committee member Andile Mfunda said an agreement between the municipality and the department had been reached.

“During the meeting with the MEC and the executive mayor, Mongameli Bobani, we established that there were some administrative issues that caused the delays.

“We have agreed that we will pull our troops in line.

“The projects will receive attention at an executive level,” Mfunda said.