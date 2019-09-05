Class of 2019 needs strong support to cope

With little more than a month to go to the final exams, the class of 2019 are hunkering down in front of their books in preparation, but it is worth remembering that parents and guardians also have an important role to play.

The Independent Institute of Education dean of academic development and support Dr Gillian Mooney said while pupils do realise the enormity of the task at hand, they require a strong support system to cope with the stresses which accompany it.

“While parents understand the importance of performing well and the consequences of not performing well or worse, failing, they can’t do much more than play a supporting role during this time,” she said.

However, parents and guardians should not underestimate the value of this support and the size of the contribution they can in fact make.

“By tackling this challenge together with your child, and by ensuring your actions and responses support rather than throw up further challenges, the next two months will be much easier to navigate and conquer,” Mooney said.

She said there are a few ways for parents to support pupils in the lead-up to the finals:

Keep your cool

Lack of sleep, fear about the future and concerns about how well prepared a child is are all factors that impact on parents’ emotional state.

It is therefore of crucial importance that parents also take good care of themselves during this time so they can regulate their own emotions and not contribute to heightened tensions and anxiety in the house.

While it is important to sort out issues, arguments should be avoided as far as possible.

Keep your perspective

Related to the above, it should be noted that much of the anxiety around final exams arise as a result of the belief that it is an all-or-nothing, watershed assessment for young people. While it is certainly of great importance, the big picture is also worth keeping in mind, Mooney said.

“So for instance, if a pupil does not achieve a bachelor’s pass, redoing matric in the hopes of doing better isn’t the only option,” she said.

“They could, for instance, enrol for a Higher Certificate, which is a bridge towards pursuing degree study without having to repeat matric.”

Keep in contact with other parents

Matric final exams should not be tackled in isolation.

“Touching base with other parents will allow you to talk through issues and challenges, and more often than not, you will find that you are not alone in your experience,” she said.

Keep on top of your child’s schedule

Pupils focusing on their studies can easily lose focus of the bigger picture, which is why it is important for parents to know exactly what paper is being written when, and also what the child’s revision schedule looks like.

Mooney said this is where parents can make a real difference to the effectiveness of their child’s efforts.

“With little time left before the exams, now is definitely the time to study smarter.”

Keep it real

Finally, parents should know what their approach will be if the results come in and they are not what they hoped for.

“If it becomes clear that a pupil may need to rewrite a paper, it is not for instance a good idea to book a holiday in a far flung paradise when the family may need to be back for the pupil to be able to sit for a rewrite early in January.”