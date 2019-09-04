‘We will die one by one’ - Zuma's theory at Gavin Watson funeral

A stumbling block that needed to be taken out – Jacob Zuma believes there are far too many questions surrounding the death of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

Speaking at the businessman’s funeral at the Feather Market Centre in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, the former president said he feared that if certain issues were not addressed, those who were found to be problematic were “all going to die one by one”.

He hoped that his theories were proven wrong once an investigation into last week’s fatal car crash near the OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg had been finalised.

The accident occurred a day before Watson, 71, was due to testify before an SA Revenue Service inquiry.

He was also mired in allegations of corruption and bribery.

About 800 mourners, mainly members of the ANC, attended the celebratory four-hour funeral.

ANC flags draped the stage area, with large pictures of a smiling Watson welcoming mourners in the entrance hall.

His eldest son, Roth, son-in-law Arno van Deventer and nephews Jared, Daniel and Valence carried his coffin, adorned with bright flowers, to the front of the hall as the mourners sang and danced.

Afterwards, the coffin was transported to the Forest Hill Cemetery, where Watson was buried.

Bottled water with a picture of his face on the front was handed out to mourners. Food and beverages were served at the Feather Market hall later.

Zuma said there had been several attempts to extinguish the Watson brothers, known for their strong political stance, especially when it came to equality in sport.

“I thought when we passed 1994 we had passed that chapter and that it was time to rebuild the country,” he said.

Zuma sat slumped in his chair between Watson’s wife, Leigh-ann, and daughter Lindsay.

The former president danced and took selfies with mourners in between speaker breaks as the African Global choir gave a performance.

Stalwarts such as Khusta Jack and Nceba Faku, Chris Hani’s wife Limpho, ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa and adviser to the president Charles Nqakula were also present.

“South Africa is a very strategic country,” Zuma, who was booed when he first stood up to pay his respects, said.

“SA has become very important at the level of economics and global politics.

“There are people who feel that SA shouldn’t be allowed to not be in control.

“That means they spend time identifying those who they believe are obstacles.

“They are hated and they are always looked at as people who need to be removed.

“I hope we are not dealing with that case here.”

He said the Watsons, who grew up on a farm near Somerset East, had been under the spotlight of their enemies for many years, and it had not stopped.

“Hence we have got to the stage where a commission was used to further deal with this family.

“I am hoping very sincerely that there will be explanations of many of these things.”

Zuma said this was a sensitive issue and if he did not say it, no-one would.

“SA is very important, people who have been active who are known, they have made the situation [unsafe] for them.

“I wish that comrade Gavin had not been a victim of that.

“I hope investigations will clarify this matter.

“The reasons why I say this, I don’t want to go any further, but SA is a strategically important country, geographically, politically economically and globally.” He said the Watson family, particularly Gavin, who was the leader, had suffered because of its political clarity and commitment to the party that governed SA.

“I wish we can learn from here that we need to address this thing because if we don’t

... those who are known to be problematic [have died] in different ways ... we are all going to die one by one.”

Zuma said he was worried about the way comrades were dying‚ “particularly knowing‚ as I do‚ how some intelligence organisations are operating”.

“Some of the comrades who are being taken away are comrades who were very close to me in terms of the work‚ and understand where we come from and where we are going.

“Heart attacks‚ I now know‚ can be induced. I have been poisoned myself.”

Zuma added to further jeers: “If you were sitting in another country and hear of a person called Jacob Zuma, you will believe he is the biggest criminal who has been labelled the most corrupt person, but nobody has even given a teaspoon that he stole.

“It’s a narrative that has been created deliberately to say those who may know things need to be rubbished so that they look like criminals.

“When I was appearing in the not-yet-finished [Zondo] commission, I told a story of a plan hatched for me in 1990 that has been deepening.

“I did not even get to the belly of the story.

“For me, it is absolutely important that it is not yet over but I thought it is important to make you aware.”