‘We will die one by one’ - Zuma's theory at Gavin Watson funeral
A stumbling block that needed to be taken out – Jacob Zuma believes there are far too many questions surrounding the death of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.
Speaking at the businessman’s funeral at the Feather Market Centre in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, the former president said he feared that if certain issues were not addressed, those who were found to be problematic were “all going to die one by one”.
He hoped that his theories were proven wrong once an investigation into last week’s fatal car crash near the OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg had been finalised.
The accident occurred a day before Watson, 71, was due to testify before an SA Revenue Service inquiry.
He was also mired in allegations of corruption and bribery.
About 800 mourners, mainly members of the ANC, attended the celebratory four-hour funeral.
ANC flags draped the stage area, with large pictures of a smiling Watson welcoming mourners in the entrance hall.
His eldest son, Roth, son-in-law Arno van Deventer and nephews Jared, Daniel and Valence carried his coffin, adorned with bright flowers, to the front of the hall as the mourners sang and danced.
Afterwards, the coffin was transported to the Forest Hill Cemetery, where Watson was buried.
Bottled water with a picture of his face on the front was handed out to mourners. Food and beverages were served at the Feather Market hall later.
Zuma said there had been several attempts to extinguish the Watson brothers, known for their strong political stance, especially when it came to equality in sport.
“I thought when we passed 1994 we had passed that chapter and that it was time to rebuild the country,” he said.
Zuma sat slumped in his chair between Watson’s wife, Leigh-ann, and daughter Lindsay.
The former president danced and took selfies with mourners in between speaker breaks as the African Global choir gave a performance.
Stalwarts such as Khusta Jack and Nceba Faku, Chris Hani’s wife Limpho, ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa and adviser to the president Charles Nqakula were also present.
“South Africa is a very strategic country,” Zuma, who was booed when he first stood up to pay his respects, said.
“SA has become very important at the level of economics and global politics.
“There are people who feel that SA shouldn’t be allowed to not be in control.
“That means they spend time identifying those who they believe are obstacles.
“They are hated and they are always looked at as people who need to be removed.
“I hope we are not dealing with that case here.”
He said the Watsons, who grew up on a farm near Somerset East, had been under the spotlight of their enemies for many years, and it had not stopped.
“Hence we have got to the stage where a commission was used to further deal with this family.
“I am hoping very sincerely that there will be explanations of many of these things.”
Zuma said this was a sensitive issue and if he did not say it, no-one would.
“SA is very important, people who have been active who are known, they have made the situation [unsafe] for them.
“I wish that comrade Gavin had not been a victim of that.
“I hope investigations will clarify this matter.
“The reasons why I say this, I don’t want to go any further, but SA is a strategically important country, geographically, politically economically and globally.” He said the Watson family, particularly Gavin, who was the leader, had suffered because of its political clarity and commitment to the party that governed SA.
“I wish we can learn from here that we need to address this thing because if we don’t
... those who are known to be problematic [have died] in different ways ... we are all going to die one by one.”
Zuma said he was worried about the way comrades were dying‚ “particularly knowing‚ as I do‚ how some intelligence organisations are operating”.
“Some of the comrades who are being taken away are comrades who were very close to me in terms of the work‚ and understand where we come from and where we are going.
“Heart attacks‚ I now know‚ can be induced. I have been poisoned myself.”
Zuma added to further jeers: “If you were sitting in another country and hear of a person called Jacob Zuma, you will believe he is the biggest criminal who has been labelled the most corrupt person, but nobody has even given a teaspoon that he stole.
“It’s a narrative that has been created deliberately to say those who may know things need to be rubbished so that they look like criminals.
“When I was appearing in the not-yet-finished [Zondo] commission, I told a story of a plan hatched for me in 1990 that has been deepening.
“I did not even get to the belly of the story.
“For me, it is absolutely important that it is not yet over but I thought it is important to make you aware.”
The late Gavin Watson was laid to rest in his hometown, Port Elizabeth, on August 3 2019. The former president of SA, Jacob Zuma, was among the mourners in the Feather Market Centre and was one of the keynote speakers.
On a lighter note, Zuma said Watson had come to his village to visit his “little” home called Nkandla.
“He wanted to see what this little home everyone was talking about looked like.
“We had a good time.” Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane echoed Zuma’s sentiments that those who had opposed Watson’s views during the struggle did not take kindly to his sustained revolutionary stance.
Watson was part of the struggle in the 1970s, when the brutality of the apartheid regime was at its worst.
Mabuyane said when the news of Watson’s passing broke, he felt hurt by the behaviour of the media because SA was fed a narrative of speculation about what had led to the vilified businessman’s death.
He said journalists completely ignored the fact that Watson was a human being and that his own family had not been aware at the time of what exactly had happened.
“I want to remind them [the media] that the rights that they enjoy, which at times they use to trample on other people’s rights, were fought for and won through the selfless contributions of Gavin and his family.”
He believed every effort was being made to delegitimise the good work Watson had done.
Mabuyane said there was only one fault he could find with Watson’s life, and that was that he had allowed “wolves in sheep’s clothing to get too close to him”.
“How I wish you would have left having put things into perspective in the Zondo commission,” he said.
“Those who are still alive and who know the good work of Gavin have a duty to tell the commission the correct perspective about Gavin’s life.”
He said he attended the funeral unashamedly as part of the ANC leadership to bid farewell to a comrade whose blood was black, green and gold, even when it was not fashionable.
“The Watson family suffered a lot under apartheid and were constantly harassed by the regime for their belief that SA belongs to all ... and that no race should be dominant over the other.
“When we count families that were at the forefront of our struggle and who suffered immensely, we must not omit the Watson family. It would be disingenuous to do so.”
Watson’s younger brother, Valence, said although the family had been left with many unanswered questions, they were a family of faith and had to believe that God’s timing was perfect.
“God’s time is not always when we would like it to be.”
Watson’s son, Roth, said this was in a way the second time his father had died.
Forty years ago, in 1979, there had been an attempt to assassinate him. “I believe he was given a second chance and that was when he was reborn,” Roth said.
He said Watson had left behind a clan and the thousands of people who loved him, mainly Bosasa employees, many of whom were in attendance on Tuesday.
Watson was also known as “Godfather” to all the children in the family.
“I always joked that if I could have bottled my dad’s positivity and his zest for life, we would have been able to build the next Red Bull company,” Roth said.
“Perhaps in another lifetime.”
He said all board meetings had opened and closed in prayer.
Watson loved shoes, perhaps stemming from the days when the brothers owned a chain of men’s clothing stores in Port Elizabeth, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
The Rev Archie Mkele said there was nothing wrong with Watson having helped the ANC financially.
He was shocked when allegations of corruption surrounding Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, emerged.
“Gavin was portrayed as a criminal and a thief.
“There was nothing wrong with him helping the ANC, it was our organisation.”
Mkele said Watson had been like a brother to him.
He had been recruited by the Watson brothers to join the ANC in 1975.
He had also been inside the family home in Port Elizabeth when it was set alight, allegedly by members of the security police.
In 1985, the brothers were charged with arson and insurance fraud, but acquitted later.
Sport had played a big role in the Watson family, particularly for the youngest brother, Cheeky, who had refused to wear the Springbok jersey under the apartheid regime.
Hundreds of people gathered to pay their last respects to the late Gavin Watson in Port Elizabeth on September 3 2019.
Former EP Springbok player Themba Ledwaba said when the Kwazakhele Rugby Union was trying to bring people together, the Watson brothers joined the fight.
“The officials said you can’t join Kwaru, it’s a union.
“They then split among the different clubs and that is how we met these guys,” he said.
“The role that Gavin played in Kwaru made us to be recognised even abroad.
“Before them, people didn’t know that black people played rugby,” Ledwaba said.
“That is how we were recognised and that made us a threat to the system.”