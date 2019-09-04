Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Nelson Mandela Bay

Several areas in Nelson Mandela Bay can expect low water pressure or complete disruption of their water after an old, broken pipeline burst on Tuesday.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said technicians and plumbers were still working on the repairs and replacement of the pipeline.

It is not clear how long this process will take.

Areas that could experience disruptions included parts of Walmer, Walmer Downs, Mangold Park, Glen Hurd, Newton Park, Greenacres, parts of Cotsworld, Parts of Schauderville, Linkside, Mill Park and parts of Central, Mount Croix, and Perridgevale.

Also, SPAR in Newton Park, corner of the Third avenue at West Street, at the Pick n Pay in William Moffatt, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Greenacres shopping centre (parking lot ) below Virgin active gym would be affected.

"The work was delayed because of challenges experienced in breaking down of cement cover of the pipeline," Mniki said.

"These delays have resulted in the reservoir levels being depleted as anticipated yesterday."

Water tankers will be stationed at various points.

"The municipality would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused," Mniki said.