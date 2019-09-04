Fire victims get helping hand from SAPS

Port Elizabeth police's K9 unit brought some joy on Tuesday night to a Walmer township family who lost everything when their house burned down on Monday afternoon.

Churchell Mase, 61, also lost his 90-year old mother, Gladys Buwa, who was burnt to death, unable to move from her bed as a result of undergoing hip replacement surgery recently.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the unit, attended the scene and were touched by the family's plight.

"There are times when a police officer needs to put up a brick wall between him/herself and what they are dealing with and then there are those times when they need to be empathetic.

"The plight of a family who lost a 90-year-old mother in a fire yesterday [Monday] afternoon touched the hearts of members of the K9 unit in Port Elizabeth who attended the scene," Naidu said.

She said sergeants Damian Theron, Wallace Kettledas and constables Jaco Herion and Nico Carelsen with their dogs, Mufasa and Bentley visited the family to deliver clothing, blankets and tinned food.

"The four members on the shift (B relief) rallied together and approached family and friends for donations to assist this destitute family of 13 people who were living in the house and who now have lost everything."