Dead newborn found at Arlington tip

The body of a newborn baby was found in a black bag at Arlington tip on Wednesday afternoon.

It is the fifth dead newborn found in Nelson Mandela Bay in the past few months.

In May a newborn baby boy was found dead, wrapped in a plastic packet and dumped on the side of Harrington Street in Bethelsdorp.

In June, the body of a newborn baby was found in a bin at the Cleary Park Shopping Centre on a Friday afternoon.

In July, a dead newborn was found in Walmer township.

Two weeks ago the body of a dead baby was found in a rubbish bin in Summerstrand.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said Walmer police were urgently seeking the community’s assistance in tracing the mother.

"It is alleged that at about 12:30 this afternoon, police were summoned after stray cows were seen hovering around a black plastic bag at the dumpsite. The baby was found naked in the bag," Naidu said.

"Police suspect that the child may have been lying there for about a week. The race and gender could not be established at this stage. An inquest docket has been opened."

She said the police were appealing to anyone who could help in trace the mother to contact the Walmer SAPS on 041 509 4006.