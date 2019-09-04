Cyril Ramaphosa has added his voice to the soaring outrage following the brutal murders of several women recently.

“This is a very dark period for us as a country,” the president said.

“The assaults‚ rapes and murders of South African women are a stain on our national conscience ... we should all hang our heads in shame.”

He welcomed the arrest of a post office employee, who allegedly confessed to raping and killing Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, who went to school in Makhanda.

Mrwetyana was bludgeoned with a scale inside a post office in Claremont.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said the man had been charged with rape‚ murder and defeating the ends of justice.

“The man suspected of killing [SA boxing champion] Leighandre Jegels was also arrested and has since died in hospital [after being injured in a head-on collision near Peddie while fleeing].”

Jegels‚ 25, from East London, was shot dead on Friday by her policeman ex-boyfriend‚ despite having taken out a protection order against him.

Her mother‚ Rita‚ was wounded.

In one of two incidents in Port Elizabeth at the weekend, a doctor, 36, was critically wounded after being shot in the head, allegedly by her husband, in Summerstrand.

The couple were going through a divorce and the husband, 50, has been arrested.

Just three hours earlier, the body of young mother and state medic Sisanda Fani, 30, was found slumped over the steering wheel of her car near the Fairfields townhouse complex in Fairview.

Fani, who had also been shot in the head, was dressed in her nightgown and her driver’s-side window was down.

Her car was parked on the grass verge, less than 10m from the gate of the complex.

“We have just commemorated Women’s Month‚” Ramaphosa said.

“Sixty-three years after the women of 1956 marched for the right to live in freedom‚ women in this country live in fear‚ not of the apartheid police but of their brothers‚ sons‚ fathers and uncles.”

He sent his “deepest condolences” to the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, a hastily printed notice was pasted on the doors of the Claremont post office – “Closed due to unforeseen circumstances” – after a walk-in, marked by quiet sobbing, took place on Tuesday at the place where Mrwetyana was murdered.

It began with dazed passersby‚ residents and shop workers staring at the flowers that had been placed outside.

Within minutes‚ many were weeping and then the spontaneous walk-in resulted in the temporary closure of the Clareinch post office.

On Monday night‚ just a few bunches of flowers had been placed outside the door‚ but by Tuesday many more – all tied to the railings – had been placed‚ along with cards for the UCT student.

Sexual violence and the killing of women by men has reached crisis proportions‚ minister of women Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said on Tuesday.

Speaking in the National Assembly during a debate on national Women’s Day‚ Nkoana-Mashabane said it was shocking that “a person who is employed and paid by the state” had allegedly raped and killed Mrwetyana.

Nkoana-Mashabane said it was also concerning that at least 30 women were killed during Women’s Month in August.

“It’s a national crisis.

“It’s no longer just another shameful act we read about.

“Where are safe spaces for women in this country?

“Do we still have them?” she asked.

“If a home is not a space for a young girl‚ where else will be her sanctuary?

“We must invest in prevention programmes where love and respect are included and inculcated in our children.

“Unfortunately‚ most of our homes are war zones and domestic violence has reached epidemic proportions‚ and we urgently need interventions in many families.”

ANC MP and chair of parliament’s multiparty women’s caucus Nkhensani Bilankulu said the government needed to declare a state of emergency to deal with the scourge.

“As the ANC we call for a state of emergency to be declared on gender-based violence and femicide.

“Men who murder women and children must get nothing less than a life sentence.

“Cases of gender-based violence and femicide must be fast-tracked.

“The houses of parliament must review how the law deals with perpetrators of violence against women‚” Bilankulu said.

DA MP Nazely Sharif said parents needed to change how they raised their sons and daughters.

“Parents‚ I’m going to speak to you frankly‚ and it may come across as blunt‚ but we must start raising our children differently.

“When you tell your son ‘boys don’t cry’ and he must ‘toughen up’‚ what you’re doing is raising men who don’t know how to deal with their emotions in a healthy manner‚ and it is us women who must deal with their toxic behaviour.

“When your daughter comes to you and tells you she is being molested and raped‚ or being abused by her partner‚ don’t tell her this is a family matter because what you are doing is creating a culture of silence and telling her that her voice means nothing.

“This must end‚” she said.

EFF MP Mmabatho Mokause and public works minister Patricia de Lille also called for changes to the Criminal Procedure Act to provide for harsher sentences against perpetrators of sexual violence and femicide.

The IFP’s Liezel van der Merwe said nothing had changed since parliament held a similar debate in 2018.

“I feel despair because instead of offering us hope and intervention‚ our government offers us condolences.

“How many more South Africans have to die before our government finally listens and acts?

“In the midst of my despair, I was moved by one government that cared and listened.

“Sierra Leone’s president recently declared rape and sexual violence a national emergency in his country.

“He responded to a national outcry.

“I believe it’s time for us to follow his example and do the same‚” she said.

ACDP MP Marie Sukers admonished her colleagues from the EFF and ANC for heckling each other during the debate.

“If this can happen in this parliament while our country is burning, then there’s a big crisis.

“We need to give leadership to our people.

“Our people are terrified. “How can we‚ as women in the middle of a debate‚ raise our voices and heckle like that?”

Sukers received support from speaker Thandi Modise, who said: “This is the moment where we focus on a national problem‚ where we find one another and find solutions‚ and we just conduct that.”