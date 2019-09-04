Bring on the chemical castration for rapists, says ANCWL

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) wants the country to consider chemical castration against men found guilty of rape.

The call comes in the wake of the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was killed by a 42-year-old post office employee at the weekend.

The man, who cannot be named by order of the court because an identity parade has yet to be held, allegedly confessed to the crime.

Angry residents of Khayelitsha on Tuesday night set fire to his house.